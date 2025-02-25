American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Boosted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 0.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.
Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent
In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
NYSE AMH opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Further Reading
