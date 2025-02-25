Honest (HNST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest Price Performance

Honest stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a P/E ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 92,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $749,081.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,714.08. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

