LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE LXU opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $553.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler upgraded LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.