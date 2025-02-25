L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of FSTR stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $283.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
