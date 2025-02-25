Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

