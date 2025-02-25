NeuroPace (NPCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace Stock Down 1.8 %

NPCE stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $48,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.62. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,274,145 shares of company stock valued at $49,595,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

