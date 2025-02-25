Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,169 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

