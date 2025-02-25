SEA (SE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.30 and a beta of 1.55.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

