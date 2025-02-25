CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,342,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

