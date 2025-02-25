Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 118,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average is $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.