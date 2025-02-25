John H. Marlow Sells 22,979 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RNG opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in RingCentral by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in RingCentral by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
