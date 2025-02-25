Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Down 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 60,247,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 21,585,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Synergia Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28.
About Synergia Energy
