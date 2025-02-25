International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.68. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 29,350 shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.17.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

