Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,249,483 shares.
Premier Biomedical Stock Down 16.7 %
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Biomedical
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.