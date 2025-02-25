Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,249,483 shares.

Premier Biomedical Stock Down 16.7 %

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.