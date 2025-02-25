Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,242 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,517.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $42,987,346.31. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 10.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.