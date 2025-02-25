Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,242 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,517.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $42,987,346.31. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 10.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
