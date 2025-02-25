HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.99. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.
