Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.40 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 102.25 ($1.29). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.29), with a volume of 310 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Christie Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The stock has a market cap of £27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

