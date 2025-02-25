Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,935,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after buying an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.