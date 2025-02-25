Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERJ. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $329,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

