Turning Point Brands (TPB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPBGet Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPB opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

