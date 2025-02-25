Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $488.94 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

