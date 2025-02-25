NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

