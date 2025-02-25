NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
