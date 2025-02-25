ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
