North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 537.09% and a net margin of 87.43%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

