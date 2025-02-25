MicroVision (MVIS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect MicroVision to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

MicroVision Price Performance

MVIS opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.87. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

