Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cassava Sciences to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.95. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen sold 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $230,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,390. The trade was a 83.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.