StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.20% of RF Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

