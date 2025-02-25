TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $603.98 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

