TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $603.98 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TKO Group Stock Performance
TKO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09.
Insider Activity
In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
