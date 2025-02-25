Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

