StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance
Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $256.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.35. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
