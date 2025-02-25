StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $256.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.35. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

