Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

