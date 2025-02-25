Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.