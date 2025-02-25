Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

ABEO stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 386,321 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

