Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 386,321 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

