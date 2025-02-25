StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

