Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

