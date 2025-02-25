Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Avinger Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.