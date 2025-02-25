CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 350.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

