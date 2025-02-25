Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $462.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

