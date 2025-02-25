Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

