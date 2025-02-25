World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

