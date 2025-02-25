21,949 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,732,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.
Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %
Nucor stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $203.00.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.