Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

