Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,175 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

View Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.