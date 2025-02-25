MONECO Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after buying an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

