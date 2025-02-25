Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $285,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

