Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.81.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

