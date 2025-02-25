MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

