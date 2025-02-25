TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,102 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

