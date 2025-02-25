Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 45,516 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

IIPR stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

