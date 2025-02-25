MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $926.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.72. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,040.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,432.20. The trade was a 27.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

